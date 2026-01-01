Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Nashua, Montana
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- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins278.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins364.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECMontana Medicine Man197.5 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
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