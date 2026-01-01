Dispensaries with senior discounts in Philipsburg, Montana
Results 1-30 of 419
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins42.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup51.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGroove - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.9 mi awayPreorder until 12pm MT
The gentleman that helped me today at checkout with my items is always so friendly and is also very knowledgeable of the products in the store. I also enjoy how he usually tries to suggest to sell something like today. For example, the drops you can add into your beverage. I have never heard of those before and while I didn’t have the funds with me today to purchase, those, I will be purchasing those in the future. It’s always nice to get quality products at a fair price, but it makes the experience even more special when the bartender is friendly and personable.read full review
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins110.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins111.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup111.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECHolistic Releaf By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins125.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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