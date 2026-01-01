Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Red Lodge, Montana
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- MED & RECSweetgrass (Bridger)17.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
We have been patrons since 2022 of this store and chain of dispensaries, each time we are not disappointed. Great quality of flower, the pricing tiers are becoming more affordable for many wallets and the staff always make us feel welcome. They remember us and our journey the last 2 years! Truly a team who knows what they’re talking about. Stop in and grab and pre-roll.read full review
- MED & RECGolden Valley HoneyPickup47.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup48.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECMontana Medicine Man48.0 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
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