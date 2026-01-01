Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Red Lodge, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup48.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECHigh Mountain - Billings48.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I'm so glad I discovered this place. I felt very welcomed when I came in, the regional manager helped me my first time and he was super knowledgeable and helped me narrow down some strains to try for my migraines and insomnia. I love the quality of the products and the potency is on point.read full review
- RECChronic Caregivers48.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
*Outstanding Experience Every Time!** I’ve been to several dispensaries, but none compare to the experience at Joe and Chris's shop. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with warmth and professionalism. Their knowledge of the products is impressive, and they really take the time to understand what you’re looking for, whether it's for medicinal purposes or just to relax. The quality of their products is consistently top-notch, and their recommendations have never disappointed. The vibe is always friendly and welcoming, and it’s clear they genuinely care about their customers. I wouldn't go anywhere else. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins99.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
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