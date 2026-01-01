Pet friendly dispensaries in Roberts, Montana
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- MED & RECGolden Valley HoneyPickup35.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup37.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECHigh Mountain - Billings37.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I'm so glad I discovered this place. I felt very welcomed when I came in, the regional manager helped me my first time and he was super knowledgeable and helped me narrow down some strains to try for my migraines and insomnia. I love the quality of the products and the potency is on point.read full review
- MED & RECLighthouse Organics - Billings47.9 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
This is a long overdo review! I am intrigued that when looking into Lighthouses reviews across the board, whether Google, weedmaps, leafly, etc they have remained consistent throughout on all platforms and have so since they first began, except for a few stragglers who I’m betting are either disgruntled fired employees wanting to get even or overly entitled customers, or probably even their competitors. My own experience with this dispensary for the last 9 years has been nothing but consistent in the quality of their flower, edibles and although they’ve had their ups and downs on occasion in keeping concentrates stocked, they are imo one of the most reliable, highest craft quality in all of Billings. Over the last 2 years since being untethered and now Rec, I’ve seen a loss in quality of flower which I assume has to do with those seeking to mass produce. But Not with Lighthouse. Their desire to place quality over quantity clearly shows in their products. Their flower is of the cleanest I have ever used!! My favorite right now is how they sell granola at a lower price for ppl like me who are on a tight budget.read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins93.7 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
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