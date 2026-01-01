Dispensaries with military discounts in Ronan, Montana
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- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins11.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup45.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins46.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins46.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECElevated - Kalispell4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I always really enjoy coming into the shop! You have amazing flower at AFFORDABLE prices! The best part is the manager, who is very passionate about her position and a PLEASURE to speak with! She made me feel good and we WORKED Together on an error! Not a lot of places care or even call ya back! I SINCERELY APPRECIATE YOU! Thanks guys keep up the good work!read full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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