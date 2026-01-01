Pet friendly dispensaries in Ronan, Montana
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- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup45.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECPuffin Canna - Kalispell2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Wow!!! Your product my friend is the real deal! It was my 1st time in your shop, I’m just blown away with the flower I purchased yesterday!! I will DEFINITELY be coming back into the shop! In fact I won’t purchase from anyone other than you guys, the quality is fantastic! Congratulations!!! You guys are on point!! Thanks for all you doread full review
- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup57.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGroove - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins45.7 mi awayPreorder until 12pm MT
The gentleman that helped me today at checkout with my items is always so friendly and is also very knowledgeable of the products in the store. I also enjoy how he usually tries to suggest to sell something like today. For example, the drops you can add into your beverage. I have never heard of those before and while I didn’t have the funds with me today to purchase, those, I will be purchasing those in the future. It’s always nice to get quality products at a fair price, but it makes the experience even more special when the bartender is friendly and personable.read full review
- MED & RECFirefly - MissoulaPickup in under 30 mins45.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This truly is a gem of a dispensary. Firefly has perfected their craft and continues to exceed expectations time and again with their product. I fully appreciate the family-owned and grown aspect, as well as the family and friends-of working vibe. Every individual that has assisted me there has been incredibly personable, knowledgeable, discreet regarding patron health, and compassionate in their interactions. So happy I stumbled into such a marvelous space. Highlights for me: -Classic Afgooey perfection! -THC HONEY! -Homemade Lemon Cookie edibles that are simply sinful in its decadence for the tastebuds, and a friendly warning to be at home if you’re going to eat the whole thing (which is hard not to) -The work that has gone into their concentrates... well, just picture a mad scientist creating increasingly excellent products EVERY TIME – verging on diabolical, I tell ya. -THE CUSTOMER SERVICE Each person there has brought something special to my day with their genuine vibe and kindness when I visit. Everyone at this dispensary always meets me where I am mentally any given day and guides me to the appropriate products with an empathy that means the world to me. Thank you so much, Firefly friendsread full review
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