Dispensaries with student discounts in Savage, Montana
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- MED & RECGrizzly Pine Premium Cannabis4 dealsPickup339.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Always reliable good quality on everything. Very helpful budtenders. Always good prices and great sales. I frequently shop at Grizzly Pine as a local and have always been super happy with everything from them. If you want a great selection of high quality products with friendly knowledgeable service and a good price look no further than Grizzly Pine!read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins340.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins341.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins347.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup348.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins400.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins400.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins455.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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