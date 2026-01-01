Drive-thru dispensaries in Savage, Montana
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- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness - Garden City/GreeleyPickup in under 30 mins488.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins491.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- Green Goods - Moorhead358.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
- RECSmokey's 420 House - Garden City (REC)487.9 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Truly a great place had no issues until the buy out. People and products are amazing. HOWEVER the technology sucks though. It’s unfortunate that I’ll have to bring my business elsewhere so I can get points at least. I hope they can get it figured out as it’s cost me a thousand points today.read full review
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