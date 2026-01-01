Dispensaries with military discounts in Shepherd, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup19.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLighthouse Organics - Billings9.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
This is a long overdo review! I am intrigued that when looking into Lighthouses reviews across the board, whether Google, weedmaps, leafly, etc they have remained consistent throughout on all platforms and have so since they first began, except for a few stragglers who I’m betting are either disgruntled fired employees wanting to get even or overly entitled customers, or probably even their competitors. My own experience with this dispensary for the last 9 years has been nothing but consistent in the quality of their flower, edibles and although they’ve had their ups and downs on occasion in keeping concentrates stocked, they are imo one of the most reliable, highest craft quality in all of Billings. Over the last 2 years since being untethered and now Rec, I’ve seen a loss in quality of flower which I assume has to do with those seeking to mass produce. But Not with Lighthouse. Their desire to place quality over quantity clearly shows in their products. Their flower is of the cleanest I have ever used!! My favorite right now is how they sell granola at a lower price for ppl like me who are on a tight budget.read full review
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