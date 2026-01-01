Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Sheridan, Montana
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- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins130.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup175.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins214.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins221.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup222.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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