Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Sidney, Montana
Results 1-30 of 47
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup251.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins355.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins464.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins464.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- King Green IndustriesPickup467.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins469.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins472.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECKirby Creek Cannabis4 dealsPickup213.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
There isn't a better dispensary I've ever been to. The customer service just isn't the same anywhere else. I walk into Kirby and I may as well be at home. They're like family there. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. They pack everything with care not just throwing it in. Their products are top tier quality. If you stop at the saloon next door, you can meet Linda, the coolest saloon dog to ever exist. Ask her to watch the rodeo with you. You'll have your heart warmed each time. There's just no better place than Kirby. 5 stars. Only the Kool Katz come to Kirby.read full review
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