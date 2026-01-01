Drive-thru dispensaries in Sidney, Montana
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- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins490.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- Green Goods - Moorhead351.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
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