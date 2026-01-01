Dispensaries with industry discounts in Stevensville, Montana
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- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup25.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGroove - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.3 mi awayPreorder until 12pm MT
The gentleman that helped me today at checkout with my items is always so friendly and is also very knowledgeable of the products in the store. I also enjoy how he usually tries to suggest to sell something like today. For example, the drops you can add into your beverage. I have never heard of those before and while I didn’t have the funds with me today to purchase, those, I will be purchasing those in the future. It’s always nice to get quality products at a fair price, but it makes the experience even more special when the bartender is friendly and personable.read full review
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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