Dispensaries with military discounts in Stevensville, Montana
Results 1-30 of 590
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins81.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup25.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGroove - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.3 mi awayPreorder until 12pm MT
The gentleman that helped me today at checkout with my items is always so friendly and is also very knowledgeable of the products in the store. I also enjoy how he usually tries to suggest to sell something like today. For example, the drops you can add into your beverage. I have never heard of those before and while I didn’t have the funds with me today to purchase, those, I will be purchasing those in the future. It’s always nice to get quality products at a fair price, but it makes the experience even more special when the bartender is friendly and personable.read full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy24.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins81.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.