Dispensaries with parking on-site in Stevensville, Montana
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- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup25.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECCousins Cannabis4 dealsPickup26.4 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECFirefly - MissoulaPickup in under 30 mins24.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This truly is a gem of a dispensary. Firefly has perfected their craft and continues to exceed expectations time and again with their product. I fully appreciate the family-owned and grown aspect, as well as the family and friends-of working vibe. Every individual that has assisted me there has been incredibly personable, knowledgeable, discreet regarding patron health, and compassionate in their interactions. So happy I stumbled into such a marvelous space. Highlights for me: -Classic Afgooey perfection! -THC HONEY! -Homemade Lemon Cookie edibles that are simply sinful in its decadence for the tastebuds, and a friendly warning to be at home if you’re going to eat the whole thing (which is hard not to) -The work that has gone into their concentrates... well, just picture a mad scientist creating increasingly excellent products EVERY TIME – verging on diabolical, I tell ya. -THE CUSTOMER SERVICE Each person there has brought something special to my day with their genuine vibe and kindness when I visit. Everyone at this dispensary always meets me where I am mentally any given day and guides me to the appropriate products with an empathy that means the world to me. Thank you so much, Firefly friendsread full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy24.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
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