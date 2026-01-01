Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Superior, Montana
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- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup46.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECEuphoria Wellness - Missoula1 dealPickup47.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins49.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
- MED & RECFirefly - MissoulaPickup in under 30 mins46.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This truly is a gem of a dispensary. Firefly has perfected their craft and continues to exceed expectations time and again with their product. I fully appreciate the family-owned and grown aspect, as well as the family and friends-of working vibe. Every individual that has assisted me there has been incredibly personable, knowledgeable, discreet regarding patron health, and compassionate in their interactions. So happy I stumbled into such a marvelous space. Highlights for me: -Classic Afgooey perfection! -THC HONEY! -Homemade Lemon Cookie edibles that are simply sinful in its decadence for the tastebuds, and a friendly warning to be at home if you’re going to eat the whole thing (which is hard not to) -The work that has gone into their concentrates... well, just picture a mad scientist creating increasingly excellent products EVERY TIME – verging on diabolical, I tell ya. -THE CUSTOMER SERVICE Each person there has brought something special to my day with their genuine vibe and kindness when I visit. Everyone at this dispensary always meets me where I am mentally any given day and guides me to the appropriate products with an empathy that means the world to me. Thank you so much, Firefly friendsread full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy46.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECBloom MT - Lolo47.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
After you've gone to several shops in Missoula, I feel safe in saying that this is the best location for product. ...It's amazingly clean. ...You're incredibly informed on products. ...the staff (Emma) PHENOMENAL person to have on the store front. She smart on product information, very outgoing and helpful. I will have everyone I know go to this location because of Emma and the stores lay out. Its worth your time, the drive, and your money to come to this location.read full review
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