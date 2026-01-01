Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Superior, Montana
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- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup46.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECEuphoria Wellness - Missoula1 dealPickup47.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins49.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
- MED & RECFirefly - MissoulaPickup in under 30 mins46.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This truly is a gem of a dispensary. Firefly has perfected their craft and continues to exceed expectations time and again with their product. I fully appreciate the family-owned and grown aspect, as well as the family and friends-of working vibe. Every individual that has assisted me there has been incredibly personable, knowledgeable, discreet regarding patron health, and compassionate in their interactions. So happy I stumbled into such a marvelous space. Highlights for me: -Classic Afgooey perfection! -THC HONEY! -Homemade Lemon Cookie edibles that are simply sinful in its decadence for the tastebuds, and a friendly warning to be at home if you’re going to eat the whole thing (which is hard not to) -The work that has gone into their concentrates... well, just picture a mad scientist creating increasingly excellent products EVERY TIME – verging on diabolical, I tell ya. -THE CUSTOMER SERVICE Each person there has brought something special to my day with their genuine vibe and kindness when I visit. Everyone at this dispensary always meets me where I am mentally any given day and guides me to the appropriate products with an empathy that means the world to me. Thank you so much, Firefly friendsread full review
- MED & RECGroove - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.7 mi awayPreorder until 12pm MT
The gentleman that helped me today at checkout with my items is always so friendly and is also very knowledgeable of the products in the store. I also enjoy how he usually tries to suggest to sell something like today. For example, the drops you can add into your beverage. I have never heard of those before and while I didn’t have the funds with me today to purchase, those, I will be purchasing those in the future. It’s always nice to get quality products at a fair price, but it makes the experience even more special when the bartender is friendly and personable.read full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy46.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
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