Woman-owned dispensaries in Superior, Montana
Results 1-30 of 167
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy46.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - LibbyPickup in under 30 mins88.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
It's hard to sit here and read the reviews of people who are not truthful! Yes you have a favorite shop but there is no reason to badmouth others! Each shop has its goods and bads. If you buy anything at any shop and walk out it is on you not the shop. It is all personal choice we have 5 shops in libby and they all serve the purpose they are spose to. Keep it local and smoke on!!!!!read full review
- MED & REC4:20 Friendly - Spokane3 dealsPickup125.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
This is my favorite pot store in Spokane. It's small so they don't have a shitwarehouse of products to go through. And also everything they do carry is all very good quality or better. The staff has always been top tier. Great conversation and they're always good at picking out for me whatever will go best with my mood at the time. Conveniently close to the airport so its my favorite first pitstop whenever returning home after traveling. Parking is great. Really 10/10read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup159.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECHolistic Releaf By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins170.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins227.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
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