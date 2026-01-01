Dispensaries accepting cash in Superior, Montana
Results 1-30 of 1139
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECCheech & Chong Dispensoria - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins46.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Stopped by the Cheech and Chong Dispensoria in Missoula and had a great experience. Even though they’re fairly new, they’re already getting new products in all the time and offering great deals. The staff was friendly and helpful, and I really liked the unique decorations throughout the store it gives it a fun vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back.read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCheech & Chong Dispensoria - Superior1 dealPickup0.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been here once a week for the last month, and let me tell you, this is not the place to pass up. They got a great selection. If you're on a budget and you're not too picky, they got some primo stuff on sale that isn't on the shelf due to not being aesthetically up to their display standards, but it's from the same stuff on the shelf. What's even more incredible, is the minimal amount of stems I pulled. The staff are amazing and chill. You gotta stop by and just appreciate this place.read full review
- MED & RECCousins Cannabis4 dealsPickup45.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup46.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECEuphoria Wellness - Missoula1 dealPickup47.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins48.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins49.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
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