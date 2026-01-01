Best weed dispensaries in Trout Creek, Montana with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
Tamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins66.7 mi awayOpen until 7pm MT
- MED & REC
Lionheart Cannabis - Kalispell4 dealsPickup66.7 mi awayOpen until 7:45pm MT
This place is fantastic, as are Patrick and Sarah! Walking in feels like a classic speakeasy, it's clean and beautiful. the staff are amazing kind people. Patrick is an old hat, and can help you narrow into whatever you need! Lastly, the quality is probably some of the best in the valley, at the very least top 2. stop in, say hi, let em know I sent ya!read full review
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- MED & REC
5. Alternative Releaf - LibbyPickup38.6 mi awayOpen until 7:45pm MT
It's hard to sit here and read the reviews of people who are not truthful! Yes you have a favorite shop but there is no reason to badmouth others! Each shop has its goods and bads. If you buy anything at any shop and walk out it is on you not the shop. It is all personal choice we have 5 shops in libby and they all serve the purpose they are spose to. Keep it local and smoke on!!!!!read full review
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