Dispensaries with military discounts in Victor, Montana
Results 1-30 of 592
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins82.0 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup32.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGroove - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins32.2 mi awayPreorder until 12pm MT
The gentleman that helped me today at checkout with my items is always so friendly and is also very knowledgeable of the products in the store. I also enjoy how he usually tries to suggest to sell something like today. For example, the drops you can add into your beverage. I have never heard of those before and while I didn’t have the funds with me today to purchase, those, I will be purchasing those in the future. It’s always nice to get quality products at a fair price, but it makes the experience even more special when the bartender is friendly and personable.read full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy31.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
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