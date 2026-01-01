Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Virginia City, Montana
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- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup43.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins44.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECPure Remedies - Belgrade2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins49.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins50.2 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
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