Dispensaries with an ATM in Virginia City, Montana
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- MED & RECMontana Kush - Gallatin1 dealPickup40.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup43.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins44.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECPure Remedies - Belgrade2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins49.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
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