Veteran-owned dispensaries in Virginia City, Montana
Results 1-30 of 31
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins56.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins143.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins146.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Stevensville6 dealsPickup302.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECSpokane Green Leaf3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins310.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECGreen Life Cannabis - Wenatchee426.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
If you're looking for a cannabis retailer that truly puts their customers first, look no further than Green Life Cannabis. My recent experience with them was nothing short of exceptional, and I cannot recommend them enough. My partner and I had been searching for a retailer who could provide medical cards, but we were constantly running into dead ends. We had been given the "runaround" by so many other retailers, and were at our wits' end. That's when we came across Green Life. From the moment I called them, I knew we were in good hands. The staff member who answered the phone was friendly, knowledgeable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They didn't rush me off the phone, and I didn't feel like I was just another customer to them. When we arrived in person, we were greeted by the same warm and welcoming energy. The staff was incredibly professional, and we were able to get everything we needed with ease. We never once felt rushed or like our questions were unimportant. The products at Green Life Cannabis were of the highest quality, and the prices were fair. But what really stood out to us was the exceptional customer service. We felt valued and respected, and we knew that we were in good hands. Overall, I cannot recommend Green Life Cannabis enough. If you're looking for a retailer who truly cares about their customers, and who will provide a pleasant and professional experience every time, then look no further than Green Life. You won't be disappointed.read full review
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