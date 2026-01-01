Woman-owned dispensaries in Virginia City, Montana
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- MEDFalcanna Dispensary51.3 mi away
They only have flower right now but it was amazing! The bud wasn't dry and it is the perfect consistency for rolling joints. They have so many new strains that I have never heard of and I am excited to try all of them. The vibe of the dispensary is one of the best in Bozeman and the budtender was knowledgable, helpful, and nice. I tried Pacific Blue (omg!) and the Dutch Haze. Can't wait to come back!read full review
- MED & RECHolistic Releaf By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins236.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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