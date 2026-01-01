Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Virginia City, Montana
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- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup43.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins50.2 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins56.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins57.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
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