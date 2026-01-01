Drive-thru dispensaries in West Havre, Montana
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- MED & RECNectar - Ontario 1st St465.6 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
picked up 2 oz of some flower for me and the guys at work, great deal great flower, even better experience and service provided by Ramon, easily one of the most knowledgeable and helpful bud tenders i’ve came across between WA and OR, first time in so i used my loyalty signup got great savings, i will be returning next time, thank you Ramon!read full review
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