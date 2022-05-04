Birthday Deal (Show us its your birthday get 10% )

Frequently asked questions

Who can buy weed from dispensaries in Montana? Any adult age 21 years old or over with a valid identification card can buy weed from dispensaries in Montana.

How much weed can you buy at one time from a dispensary in Montana? You can posess up to one ounce of cannabis per day, and may purchase up to 5 ounces of weed per month.