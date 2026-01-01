Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Montana
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- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins86.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins89.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup94.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup115.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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