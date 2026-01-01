Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Nebraska
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- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)Pickup293.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickup298.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins324.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U14 dealsPickup385.4 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- MED & RECColfax Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins400.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
RaeDawn said she knew I'd be getting another 1/8 of San Souci, Colfax 's current popcorn bud special, and she was right. Last time there, it was Olivia who filled my order, and before that there were a couple trainees who did real good Colfax has great bud, great prices, awesome frequent buyer points, and great staff. Little Raton is starting to get other dispensaries but the OG is still queen.read full review
- RECGoodflower3 dealsPickup410.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup437.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup463.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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