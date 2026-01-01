Dispensaries with military discounts in Nebraska
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- MEDNorthern Hills Alternative Health273.2 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Ok, I've been going to this dispensary for a while now (going on 2 years) and I really want to give these guys (and Girl!) a WAY HIGH five! They know their products very well, help you stay within your budget, and offer a very cool point system that offers a VIP membership that gives you access to even more flower than what's already on the floor and gives you an awesome birthday discount of your age percent off! I'm originally from a state where bud has been legal since 2012, so I have lots of experience with dispensaries and types of flower product and this dispensary is really on top of their game, so professional and super nice people! I love the deals that are almost every day of the week, and I can't even tell you how many hundreds of dollars I've saved on bud with them! And I super appreciate how they actually listen to their customers and give a personal touch to each transaction. I guess I'm a dedicated customer now.read full review
- RECFlower Power Botanicals (Recreational)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins275.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:15am MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- RECKind Care Of Colorado (REC)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins278.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I just retired from the Army, and I'm trying to learn all of the new stuff out there. I struggle with PTSD and social anxiety. Ryan made sure that I knew it was ok to ask questions. Ryan taught me a lot, while making sure I didnt feel dumb. Anytime i'm back down here, this will be the only store I shop at. also they have amazing products, at a great price. Thank you.read full review
- RECDANK Dispensary - (Recreational)8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins289.2 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins289.2 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)Pickup293.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
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