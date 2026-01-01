Medical marijuana dispensaries in Nebraska
Results 1-30 of 2078
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup211.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDPuffy's Dispensary - HWY 448 dealsPickup in under 30 mins243.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDNorthern Hills Alternative Health273.2 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Ok, I've been going to this dispensary for a while now (going on 2 years) and I really want to give these guys (and Girl!) a WAY HIGH five! They know their products very well, help you stay within your budget, and offer a very cool point system that offers a VIP membership that gives you access to even more flower than what's already on the floor and gives you an awesome birthday discount of your age percent off! I'm originally from a state where bud has been legal since 2012, so I have lots of experience with dispensaries and types of flower product and this dispensary is really on top of their game, so professional and super nice people! I love the deals that are almost every day of the week, and I can't even tell you how many hundreds of dollars I've saved on bud with them! And I super appreciate how they actually listen to their customers and give a personal touch to each transaction. I guess I'm a dedicated customer now.read full review
- MEDLivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Med)282.2 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Been here a few times and was always really nice and explained different products. Everyone was always real kind and one of the few places that takes 18+ medical cards instead of 21+. Definitely my main dispo and love comin to em! Would love to see more variety come to the MED side but even still, great dispo!read full review
- MEDReefer Madness MEDPickup289.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins289.2 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis Superstore - Evans291.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
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