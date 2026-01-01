Pet friendly dispensaries in Nebraska
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- RECFlower Power Botanicals (Recreational)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins275.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:15am MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- RECKind Care Of Colorado (REC)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins278.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I just retired from the Army, and I'm trying to learn all of the new stuff out there. I struggle with PTSD and social anxiety. Ryan made sure that I knew it was ok to ask questions. Ryan taught me a lot, while making sure I didnt feel dumb. Anytime i'm back down here, this will be the only store I shop at. also they have amazing products, at a great price. Thank you.read full review
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins289.2 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)Pickup293.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MED & RECThe Kind Room1 dealPickup294.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
The Kind Room is the perfect dispensary. It’s locally owned and operated with the best staff and the best flower in Denver for sure. It’s the place I go when I want bomb, quality flower. Honestly, it’s the only flower I’ll smoke if I have a choice. The women who work there are like your best stoner girlfriends and sometimes I wish I could stay and have a sesh with them and do arts and crafts. Their new growers at SPCY are soil scientists so I know I’m not getting any yucky pesticides or herbicides. I’m a daily consumer, and their products are the only ones I have in my stash jars. Also, they have The Women’s Bean Project non”medicated” snacks for sale! 6/5 stars y’allread full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickup294.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickup298.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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