Dispensaries accepting cash in Nebraska
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- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup211.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness-Log Lane VillagePickup in under 30 mins221.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I went in for the 1st time unsure what I wanted but Becca showed me many different options. She was very helpful, super friendly and knowledgeable about everything. I’m glad she was there because I wasn’t sure what I wanted . She helped me make great choices I enjoyed ever she recommended. Thanks Becca!read full review
- MEDPuffy's Dispensary - HWY 448 dealsPickup in under 30 mins243.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness - Garden City/GreeleyPickup in under 30 mins260.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MEDNorthern Hills Alternative Health273.2 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Ok, I've been going to this dispensary for a while now (going on 2 years) and I really want to give these guys (and Girl!) a WAY HIGH five! They know their products very well, help you stay within your budget, and offer a very cool point system that offers a VIP membership that gives you access to even more flower than what's already on the floor and gives you an awesome birthday discount of your age percent off! I'm originally from a state where bud has been legal since 2012, so I have lots of experience with dispensaries and types of flower product and this dispensary is really on top of their game, so professional and super nice people! I love the deals that are almost every day of the week, and I can't even tell you how many hundreds of dollars I've saved on bud with them! And I super appreciate how they actually listen to their customers and give a personal touch to each transaction. I guess I'm a dedicated customer now.read full review
- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 mins274.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECFlower Power Botanicals (Recreational)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins275.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:15am MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- MED & RECThe Green Solution - College Ave. @ Fort CollinsPickup in under 30 mins276.6 mi awayOpen until 7:45am MT
- RECKind Care Of Colorado (REC)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins278.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I just retired from the Army, and I'm trying to learn all of the new stuff out there. I struggle with PTSD and social anxiety. Ryan made sure that I knew it was ok to ask questions. Ryan taught me a lot, while making sure I didnt feel dumb. Anytime i'm back down here, this will be the only store I shop at. also they have amazing products, at a great price. Thank you.read full review
- RECLivWell Enlightened Health - Tower Road281.1 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I can’t even begin to understand how the recent reviews claims this places flower has mold and stuff. This is one of the ONLY places I’ve seen this far that allows you to see EVERYTHING you’re purchasing. They’ll show you the flower directly from the jar they weight it out of. They’ll show you some of their very affordable pre weighed flower that has quality for the price. I also found it amazing that all their electronic devices do have a exchange policy on them so I was able to exchange out a cartridge that wasn’t working on my battery for free. I truly feel some these recent reviewers were from competitors.read full review
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