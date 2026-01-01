Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Nebraska
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- MEDNorthern Hills Alternative Health273.2 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Ok, I've been going to this dispensary for a while now (going on 2 years) and I really want to give these guys (and Girl!) a WAY HIGH five! They know their products very well, help you stay within your budget, and offer a very cool point system that offers a VIP membership that gives you access to even more flower than what's already on the floor and gives you an awesome birthday discount of your age percent off! I'm originally from a state where bud has been legal since 2012, so I have lots of experience with dispensaries and types of flower product and this dispensary is really on top of their game, so professional and super nice people! I love the deals that are almost every day of the week, and I can't even tell you how many hundreds of dollars I've saved on bud with them! And I super appreciate how they actually listen to their customers and give a personal touch to each transaction. I guess I'm a dedicated customer now.read full review
- RECFlower Power Botanicals (Recreational)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins275.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:15am MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- RECKind Care Of Colorado (REC)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins278.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I just retired from the Army, and I'm trying to learn all of the new stuff out there. I struggle with PTSD and social anxiety. Ryan made sure that I knew it was ok to ask questions. Ryan taught me a lot, while making sure I didnt feel dumb. Anytime i'm back down here, this will be the only store I shop at. also they have amazing products, at a great price. Thank you.read full review
- RECLivWell Enlightened Health - Tower Road281.1 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I can’t even begin to understand how the recent reviews claims this places flower has mold and stuff. This is one of the ONLY places I’ve seen this far that allows you to see EVERYTHING you’re purchasing. They’ll show you the flower directly from the jar they weight it out of. They’ll show you some of their very affordable pre weighed flower that has quality for the price. I also found it amazing that all their electronic devices do have a exchange policy on them so I was able to exchange out a cartridge that wasn’t working on my battery for free. I truly feel some these recent reviewers were from competitors.read full review
- RECLivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Rec)282.2 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Rob is always positive and upbeat. He is highly knowledgeable and helpful, assisting me with my cannabis shopping needs. Everyone here at Livwell that I have dealt with have been great. Definitely my go to shop for good Colorado cannabis at a fair price. Especially for the Northern Front Range area. Great job by Rob and the Livwell crew! Many thanks, David Becker Johnstown, Coloradoread full review
- RECMedicine Man - AuroraPickup in under 30 mins288.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECDANK Dispensary - (Recreational)8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins289.2 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins289.2 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
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