Pet friendly dispensaries in Lincoln, Nebraska
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- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins165.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup266.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup266.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins271.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup283.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic308.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - Stillwater10 dealsPickup324.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins333.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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