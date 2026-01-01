Woman-owned dispensaries in Lincoln, Nebraska
Results 1-30 of 211
All Dispensary results
- RECPlant’d Farma50.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
- RECEdina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins328.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary343.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins344.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDFlower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins359.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup372.0 mi awayClosed until 11:30am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)379.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup419.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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