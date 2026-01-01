Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Lincoln, Nebraska
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- RECPlant’d Farma50.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins173.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins193.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins264.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup266.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
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