Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Omaha, Nebraska
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- RECPlant’d Farma0.1 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup317.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins422.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup413.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup406.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- RECSocial Cannabis Chambers DIA Airport20 dealsPickup477.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Social cannabis and their whole community and employees which I still have family are the greatest For example tonight I talked to Russell he is very helpful knowledgeable nice and makes you want to return to this business he has Great great great customer service skills.I shop at places around and closest to my community my below Green valley ranch area DIA where I can feel like family as I have done for my community growing up here. I have all my children shopping here know that they are 21 plus a lot of my community members I always referring to here And make sure they sign up for their points thanks guysread full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins487.8 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
- MEDHerbal Bud Healers343.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Desirea is pretty cool, every time I go in there we have good conversations and she makes great recommendations. I’ve gone to other dispensaries in the area and I’m not gonna lie, this one’s my favorite! Their flower has good quality and good prices, same with their pre rolls. And they have deals for every day of the week!read full review
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