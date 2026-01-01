Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Ralston, Nebraska
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- RECPlant’d Farma6.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins160.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup251.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup316.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins323.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins414.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- RECStar Buds - Westmont18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins418.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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