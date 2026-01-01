Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Nebraska
Results 1-24 of 24
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup211.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness-Log Lane VillagePickup in under 30 mins221.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I went in for the 1st time unsure what I wanted but Becca showed me many different options. She was very helpful, super friendly and knowledgeable about everything. I’m glad she was there because I wasn’t sure what I wanted . She helped me make great choices I enjoyed ever she recommended. Thanks Becca!read full review
- MEDPuffy's Dispensary - HWY 448 dealsPickup in under 30 mins243.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins211.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- MEDFive Leaf Clover 4.20 - Colome122.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Just to say I have been to dispensarys in every western state and I an say that the owner (D) is the best customer service provider I've ever seen. The flower is so good it's like early 2000s kind B. Prices are the best in the area if not state. Love this store and will always shop here. J/Rread full review
- MEDOrganic Trading130.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
When you visit this dispensary it’s such a personalized experience. The owner to the shop Alex, really cares about his customers and wants them to be satisfied with their products. He will go into great detail so you know exactly what your purchasing. I live an hour away from this shop but it’s worth the trip. I highly recommend them!read full review
- MEDTop Shelf ReLeaf Dispensary141.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
The owner here is very knowledgeable and eager to help. I love that she gives me realistic and honest expectations of what to expect from certain products, since I’m coming to SD from a different state with a much more established medical cannabis market. I’ve been really pleased with the quality so far and have found a few new strains I really like because of her recommendations. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, she will steer you in the right direction!read full review
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary212.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDDakota Herb - Huron216.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
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