Dispensaries with parking on-site in Nebraska
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- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup211.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness-Log Lane VillagePickup in under 30 mins221.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I went in for the 1st time unsure what I wanted but Becca showed me many different options. She was very helpful, super friendly and knowledgeable about everything. I’m glad she was there because I wasn’t sure what I wanted . She helped me make great choices I enjoyed ever she recommended. Thanks Becca!read full review
- MEDPuffy's Dispensary - HWY 448 dealsPickup in under 30 mins243.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins211.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- MEDOrganic Trading130.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
When you visit this dispensary it’s such a personalized experience. The owner to the shop Alex, really cares about his customers and wants them to be satisfied with their products. He will go into great detail so you know exactly what your purchasing. I live an hour away from this shop but it’s worth the trip. I highly recommend them!read full review
- MEDTop Shelf ReLeaf Dispensary141.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
The owner here is very knowledgeable and eager to help. I love that she gives me realistic and honest expectations of what to expect from certain products, since I’m coming to SD from a different state with a much more established medical cannabis market. I’ve been really pleased with the quality so far and have found a few new strains I really like because of her recommendations. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, she will steer you in the right direction!read full review
- MEDDakota Herb - Vermillion176.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- RECPlant’d Farma206.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary212.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDDakota Herb - Huron216.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
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