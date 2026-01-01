Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Elko, Nevada
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- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins319.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup369.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECBudz Barn1 dealPickup in under 30 mins379.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Love Budz Barn. Great prices and very enjoyable staff. Nice, bright, comfortable store too. Really love that Fridays are 20% off the jar bud. Today was the first time we online ordered and picked up. So convenient. Definitely will do that again. Of course, I still ended up buying a couple other strains but oh well. Looking at a nice weekend.read full review
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins382.0 mi awayPreorder until 7:30am PT
- MED & RECWeedbucks - Rogue RiverPickup398.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins409.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECTamerans409.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins409.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins411.4 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
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