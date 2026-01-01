Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Elko, Nevada
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- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray202.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Reno (Med/Rec)18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins231.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins319.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins328.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup369.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville9 dealsPickup374.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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