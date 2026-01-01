Dispensaries with senior discounts in Elko, Nevada
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- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins313.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins319.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins328.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins328.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
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