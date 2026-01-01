Dispensaries with parking on-site in Elko, Nevada
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- RECBliss - Stevensville6 dealsPickup65.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray202.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
- MED & RECTop Crop - Ontario5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins228.0 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins313.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins319.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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