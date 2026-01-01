Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Elko, Nevada
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- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Marysville19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins330.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Just stopped in last week after work, and Aaron totally hooked me up with the chillest strains and really turned my night around. I was totally stressed out and his warm personality and reassuring nature really helped me get in a better headspace. His energy is truly healing, and his advice was spot on and he made sure I got the best deals available. GMO is my new best friend.read full review
- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Eastside Sacramento17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins342.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I'm giving high stars because I'm satisfied with my product and service, but for the product "slow" sublingual listed on Leafly as 90mg thc and cbd for 7.99, it's actually a 15mg (0.17 fl oz) bottle. I don't think I was intentionally mislead, but that needs to be adjusted! All the same, fast and easy, good products, great staff. Right by UC Davis hospital and the 50 in terms of location.read full review
- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Turlock17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins357.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins391.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup402.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- RECBuds R Us - DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I’ve been buying from these guys since I moved to Castaic. The quality product and service I get is unmatched. They give you a call right away whenever you order something out of stock and give you options for replacements. Sometimes they hook you up with something extra free of charge. Sometimes they mess up on your order, but as soon as you give them a call and let them know what happened they’re resolving the issue right away. Delivery takes a little long sometimes, but I expect it being in Castaic. Have bought product from these guys since I moved here and will continue to buy product from these guys as long as I’m here. Highly recommend these guys to anyone searching for a quality delivery service for some free top. Stay lifted my friendsread full review
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