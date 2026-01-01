Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Ely, Nevada
Results 1-30 of 172
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins321.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup401.3 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- RECGoodflower3 dealsPickup409.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green4 dealsDeliveryPickup414.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.