Dispensaries with parking on-site in Ely, Nevada
Results 1-30 of 740
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- RECBliss - Stevensville6 dealsPickup149.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray184.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins216.5 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins217.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins310.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville9 dealsPickup315.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins321.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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